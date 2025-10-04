Bill Belichick gets ripped on social media after Clemson blows out UNC: 'Complete dumpster fire'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Bill Belichick experience in Chapel Hill is not going smoothly.

The Tar Heels fell to 2-3 on the season Saturday, after suffering an embarrassing 38-10 loss to Clemson, who entered the day winning just one of their first four games.

UNC trailed 28-3 after just one quarter, on the heels of losing to UCF 34-9 last week.

North Carolina's two wins came against Charlotte and Richmond. The Tar Heels began the season with a 48-14 loss to TCU.

As the Tigers were blowing out UNC, many took to social media to rip the eight-time Super Bowl winner.

"I would not hold it against Belichick if he just quit at halftime and was never seen again," Dave Portnoy said. "Somebody has to get him the hell out of college football asap."

"Bill Belichick needs to tip his cap and call Tom Brady his daddy. This will go down as the worst ending to an otherwise legendary career in the history of sports," one user wrote.

OutKick's Clay Travis added, "So the Bill Belichick UNC tenure is a complete dumpster fire. Not sure he makes it to year two. He should have retired when Tom Brady left New England, his coaching legacy would be infinitely higher. Now he’s just lighting all of that on fire."

Antonio Williams threw a 75-yard trick-play touchdown pass to T.J. Moore on the first offensive snap to start Clemson’s dominating show. Cade Klubnik threw four touchdowns in the game's first 30 minutes.

Clemson was favored by roughly 14 points, but ranked No. 4 entering the season, the Tigers have had, by their standards, a nightmare of a season so far.

UNC is off next week before traveling to Cal next week.

