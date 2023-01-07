Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills
Published

Damar Hamlin makes first public comments since cardiac arrest: 'The love has been overwhelming'

Hamlin has been in critical condition since Monday night

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
In his first public comments since going into cardiac arrest on "Monday Night Football," Damar Hamlin said the love he has received has been "overwhelming."

"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much…" the Buffalo Bills safety said in an Instagram post Saturday. 

"The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!"

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up prior to a game with the Cincinnati Bengals Jan. 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up prior to a game with the Cincinnati Bengals Jan. 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fans have contributed over $8 million to his charity toy drive that originally had a goal of $2,500. 

Hamlin received CPR for over nine minutes on the field Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals after tackling Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up but collapsed shortly after. Medical staff also used a defibrillator. At one point, a ventilator was providing 100% of his body's oxygen at a hospital. 

When Hamlin woke up earlier this week, he asked doctors who had won Monday night's game, which had actually been postponed and later canceled.

A poster is attached to a fence outside of University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. 

A poster is attached to a fence outside of University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Bills posted an update on Hamlin’s condition Saturday afternoon, saying Hamlin remains in critical condition while continuing to breathe on his own. 

"Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition," the Bills posted to Twitter.

"He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent." 

The report follows Thursday's update saying doctors have seen a "remarkable improvement" in Hamlin. 

Hamlin spoke with his Bills teammates Friday morning after having his breathing tube removed overnight. 

"Love you boys," Hamlin told his teammates. 

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin leaves the field after a game against the New England Patriots Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin leaves the field after a game against the New England Patriots Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)

The NFL is honoring Hamlin at each Week 18 game this weekend.

Fox News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.