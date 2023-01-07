Bills’ Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition, continues to make progress after cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress after suffering a cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

The Bills posted an update on Hamlin’s condition Saturday afternoon, saying that Hamlin remains in critical condition while continuing to breathe on his own.

"Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition," the Bills posted to Twitter .

NFL ANNOUNCES DAMAR HAMLIN WILL BE HONORED ‘LEAGUE-WIDE’ IN ALL WEEK 18 MATCHUPS

"He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent."

The report follows Thursday's update which stated that doctors have seen a "remarkable improvement" in Hamlin.

Hamlin spoke with his Bills teammates Friday morning after having his breathing tube removed overnight.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Love you boys," Hamlin said to his teammates.

Quarterback Josh Allen – Hamlin’s teammate – shared an emotional thanks on Thursday to Buffalo’s trainers for saving Hamlin’s life.

"I want to thank — I know coach mentioned it earlier — our training staff for going out there, not knowing what’s going on but going through a checklist … saving his life," an emotional Allen told reporters.

"Being on that field, you lose sleep. You hurt for your brother. A lot of shared grief."

Allen told reporters that while the team is not sure when they’ll be able to speak to Damar, they’re "chomping at the bit" to see him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Tell him how much we love him as a team," Allen said when asked what he’ll say to Hamlin when he first is able to speak with Hamlin. "He’s a kid that walks around the facility that you never see in a bad mood. He’s always upbeat. He just wants to be out there and play football. We’re looking forward to that."

The Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday.