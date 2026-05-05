Madrid's Kylian Mbappé, Antonio Rüdiger Argue In Locker Room Ahead of Clásico

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Real Madrid have been rocked by reports of internal unrest as senior stars Kylian Mbappé and Antonio Rüdiger were involved in separate heated confrontations.

With a decisive El Clásico against Barcelona looming, the timing of these dressing room flare-ups has left the atmosphere at Valdebebas at an all-time low.

Rüdiger sparks dressing room confrontation

The first sign of trouble surfaced in April when veteran defender Rüdiger was reportedly involved in a heated argument with a teammate at the club’s training ground.

The Athletic reports the Germany international was the instigator of the confrontation, which further unsettled a squad already reeling from their Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich.

While the defender later apologized and attempted to mend fences by inviting the squad and their families to a team lunch, the incident set a tense tone for the final weeks of the season.

Despite the flash point, Rüdiger has not faced any formal internal punishment, though the event remains a significant talking point within the club's inner circles as they prepare for a high-stakes trip to Catalonia.

Mbappé clashes with coaching staff

The tension has not been limited to the playing staff, as Mbappé found himself in the middle of a dispute with a member of Alvaro Arbeloa’s coaching team.

The Frenchman allegedly reacted furiously during a training exercise targeting a staff member acting as an assistant referee who had flagged him for offside.

Mbappe reportedly used "insulting terms" during the exchange, adding to the growing sense of friction between the superstar and the technical team.

This follows earlier whispers of a breakdown in relations between Mbappe and the technical staff after he appeared frustrated during a recent substitution.

Controversial recovery trip sparks outrage

Mbappe’s decision to travel to Italy and Sardinia while recovering from a hamstring injury has also become a major point of contention.

While his teammates were grinding out a victory against Espanyol, the striker’s getaway was viewed by many as a lack of commitment during a critical period for the club.

Some staff members have privately criticized the club for not taking a firmer stance on the player’s activities during his rehabilitation.

However, the player's camp has hit back at what they perceive as unfair treatment.

In a statement, his representatives claimed: "A portion of the criticism is based on an over-interpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly supervised by the club, and does not reflect the reality of Kylian’s commitment and daily work for the team."

Arbeloa remains coy on Clásico availability

Arbeloa has attempted to play down the drama, insisting that players are free to manage their own time. "In their free time, each player does what they see fit, and I don’t get involved in that," the coach stated.

He further clarified that "all planning regarding injured players is supervised and managed by Madrid’s medical staff, who are the ones who decide when they need to go to Valdebebas and when they don’t.

Despite the public show of support, reports suggest Arbeloa is privately unhappy with how the hierarchy has handled the situation. The focus now shifts to whether the club’s top scorer will be fit for Sunday’s showdown at the Camp Nou.