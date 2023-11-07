Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys sign Martavis Bryant, who hasn't played in NFL since 2018 due to suspension, to practice squad: report

Bryant has played in multiple leagues, including the XFL last season, since his suspension

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

For the first time since 2018, wide receiver Martavis Bryant is back on an NFL roster. 

The Dallas Cowboys added Bryant to their practice squad after working him out on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. 

Bryant, the former Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders wideout, has been out of the league for the past five years due to multiple violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. However, the league recently reinstated the 31-year-old and the Cowboys clearly see that he’s still in game shape. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Martavis Bryant runs on field

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant (10) is announced during the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 14, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa. (Mark Alberti/ Icon Sportswire)

Bryant has been remaining in football shape while playing in other leagues, including the XFL last season with the Vegas Vipers. He’s also played in the CFL and Indoor Football League.

A fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Clemson, Bryant made a big impact in his rookie season with 549 yards on 26 receptions with eight touchdowns. His rookie year didn’t start off hot after a rollercoaster training camp, but he broke out in Week 7 when his very first catch went for a 35-yard touchdown. 

EX-COWBOYS STAR TALKS AURA OF PLAYING FOR ‘AMERICA’S TEAM': ‘GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING’

In 2015, Bryant followed up a solid rookie season with 765 yards on 50 catches, both new career highs, with six touchdowns. But the suspensions for violating the league’s substance abuse policy began. 

On Aug. 27 of that year, Bryant was suspended for the first four games of the season. On March 14, 2016, Bryant was hit with an even steeper suspension, getting sidelined for the entire year. 

Martavis Bryant runs with ball

Martavis Bryant #12 of the Oakland Raiders running with the ball fights off the tackle of Hayes Pullard #50 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of their NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on November 11, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Bryant would eventually be reinstated in 2017, collecting 603 yards on 50 catches with three touchdowns. 

Bryant was traded to the Raiders before the 2018 campaign for a third-round pick, but he was released because he was facing another potential year-long suspension. Oakland signed him 10 days after his release, though, and he went on to play in eight games, catching 19 receptions for 266 yards. But in December 2018, Bryant was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating terms of his conditional reinstatement. 

Now back in the NFL, Bryant isn’t expected to break onto the Cowboys’ active roster right away. Dallas already has CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks all on the roster. 

Martavis Bryant warms up before game

Martavis Bryant #12 of the Oakland Raiders warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But the Cowboys are giving Bryant a chance to impress them on the practice squad with the chance that he could make the active roster if needed as receiver becomes available. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.