Dallas Cowboys

Ex-Cowboys star talks aura of playing for 'America's Team': 'Gift that keeps on giving'

Jason Hatcher made his remarks on OutKick's 'Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Former defensive end Jason Hatcher played in the NFL for 10 years – eight with the Dallas Cowboys and two more with the then-Washington Redskins.

Hatcher was a solid defensive player who earned his first and only Pro Bowl selection in 2013 when he had 11 sacks, 41 tackles and three passes defended. He played two more seasons after that before calling it a career.

Jason Hatcher vs the Browns

Jason Hatcher of the Dallas Cowboys is shown on the sidelines during a game against the Cleveland Browns at AT&T Stadium on November 18, 2012, in Arlington, Texas. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The former Grambling State standout appeared on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" and was asked about the aura of the Cowboys and the mantle of Dallas being "America’s Team" even as the organization hasn’t won a Super Bowl since the 1995 season.

"It’s a proven thing right now," Hatcher said. "… You got to understand, playing for the Dallas Cowboys, I call it the gift that keeps on giving. I’ve been retired seven, eight years now. I’m still treated like a king. I go places. I’m treated well. People got to understand that."

Jason Hatcher and Eli Manning

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants is sacked by Jason Hatcher of the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2013, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

"It’s the No. 1 watched organization on TV whether they win or lose. Just on top of that, what Jerry Jones does for the game of football and for the owners – share revenue and things like that. You got to crown the king when it’s time to crown the king. We’ll always be ‘America’s Team.’"

The Cowboys are still the team with all the hype around them and their fans have been waiting nearly 30 years for the team to even get back in the Super Bowl.

Nick Foles feels the rush

Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles tries to break the tackle of Jason Hatcher of the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2013, in Arlington, Texas. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dallas has made the playoffs five times since the 2010 season and two times since 2020. The team has had its ups and downs, and even at 5-3 in 2023, there’s still hope the team will finally break through and at least get to a conference championship.

