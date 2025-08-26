Cowboys' Dak Prescott confident Micah Parsons will suit up in season opener despite contract standoff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys are entrenched in a contract standoff.

A few weeks ago, the star pass rusher went public with his desire to be traded to another team as talks on a potential long-term deal appeared to stall.

But last week, longtime Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones doubled down on his stance against trading Parsons, while also pointing to Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta.

Parsons' teammate, Dak Prescott, has experienced his own lengthy contract negotiation period with the Cowboys. The veteran quarterback expressed his "confidence" that Parsons will be in a Cowboys uniform in just over a week when Dallas opens the 2025 NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I've got confidence," Prescott said. "I told y'all that way back when. And I'm just going off of experience, honestly. No different than mine. I've got confidence in that. Just hoping, which I know he is, that he's ready to play."

Parsons was designated as a training camp hold-in after he skipped team practices throughout the summer while awaiting a new contract from the Cowboys. As it stands, Parsons will enter the 2025 regular season under the fifth and final option year of his rookie deal.

While Parsons' contract situation has been a major topic of conversation this offseason, Prescott downplayed concerns that the saga has created a distraction in the Cowboys' locker room.

"There's been a case of something similar to this the last three years, I believe, if not before," Prescott said. "Not necessarily. I think that people can take it however they want. I think it's kind of part of the way guys think and see things around here."

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was not as confident as Prescott about the edge rusher suiting up against the Eagles.

"I just hope we get everything worked out, we get everything situated. All the guys miss him," Diggs said. "Everybody wants him out there. I just hope that everything gets handled so we can just go out there and win."

Diggs added that Parsons has trained away from the team throughout the summer.

"I know he's working," Diggs said. "He wants to get out there bad. I know what type of person he is, know what type of hard worker he is. I just know he wants to be out there."

Diggs also noted that Parsons ultimately "wants to be out there with" his teammates.

"I've heard him say before, he plays the game for us," Diggs said. "We go out there sweating, blood, sweat and tears. We work out together, training together. So it's really him being with us at the end of the day. I know for sure he wants to be out there with us.

"This is home. This is family. So why wouldn't he want to be here?"

The Cowboys-Eagles season opener kicks off at 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Lincoln Financial Field.

