Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys owner blames Micah Parsons’ agent for stalled contract negotiations: ‘Told us to stick it up our a--’

Jones claimed he offered Parsons a deal that 'would have made him the highest-paid guaranteed player, other than a quarterback, in the NFL'

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Micah Parsons requests trade from the Cowboys | First Things FIrst Video

Micah Parsons requests trade from the Cowboys | First Things FIrst

Micah Parsons has officially requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys after grueling negotiations of a contract extension. Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes, and Eric Mangini ask if this is the right decision by Parsons.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is pointing the finger at Micah Parsons’ agent over the stalled negotiations. 

Jones revealed in an appearance on Cowboys legend Michael Irvin’s show Thursday that he felt the organization had reached an agreement with the two-time All-Pro defensive end before Parson’s agent put a stop to it. 

Micah Parsons sideline celebrations

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on Aug. 16, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj/ Imagn Images)

"When we wanted to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our a--," Jones claimed. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Micah and I talked and then we were going to send it over to the agent. We had our agreements on term, amount, guarantees – everything. We were gonna send it over to the agent and the agent said, 'Don't bother because we've got all that to negotiate.' Well, I'd already negotiated that. I'd already moved off my mark on several areas." 

Jones added that "we've had the negotiation in my mind."

"The agent is trying to get his nose in it right now and try to come in there and improve off the mark that we’d already said."

Fox News Digital reached out to Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, for comment. 

Jerry Jones at training camp

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp at the River Ridge Fields on July 27, 2025. (Kirby Lee/ Imagn Images)

COWBOYS' JERRY JONES EMPHASIZES 'ART OF THE DEAL' MESSAGE IN MICAH PARSONS NEGOTIATIONS

Parsons has been a presence on the sidelines, but stalled negotiations on his rookie deal have resulted in a hold-in. Parsons made a trade request earlier this month in a post on social media where he expressed that he "no longer want(s) to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present."

Parsons is entering the final season of his five-year rookie contract, where he is due to earn $24 million. According to reports, he is seeking a new deal with an average salary of $40 million. But Jones said the deal they seemingly agreed on would have accomplished a serious payday for Parsons.

"It would have made him the highest-paid guaranteed player, other than a quarterback, in the NFL," he told Irvin Thursday. 

Cowboys fans display signs

Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs to owner Jerry Jones and defensive end Micah Parsons (11) during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on Aug. 16, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The world would know that I want Micah if they knew what I had offered him – and he knows what I offered him. So, the world would know that I want Micah to play on the team and that I respect him for what he can bring to the team." 

Despite the public fallout, first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer seemed optimistic that Parsons would be on the field for Dallas in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4. 

"I feel good that Micah’s going to be out there against the Philadelphia Eagles," he said Wednesday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue