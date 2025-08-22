Cowboys owner blames Micah Parsons’ agent for stalled contract negotiations: ‘Told us to stick it up our a--’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is pointing the finger at Micah Parsons’ agent over the stalled negotiations.

Jones revealed in an appearance on Cowboys legend Michael Irvin’s show Thursday that he felt the organization had reached an agreement with the two-time All-Pro defensive end before Parson’s agent put a stop to it.

"When we wanted to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our a--," Jones claimed.

"Micah and I talked and then we were going to send it over to the agent. We had our agreements on term, amount, guarantees – everything. We were gonna send it over to the agent and the agent said, 'Don't bother because we've got all that to negotiate.' Well, I'd already negotiated that. I'd already moved off my mark on several areas."

Jones added that "we've had the negotiation in my mind."

"The agent is trying to get his nose in it right now and try to come in there and improve off the mark that we’d already said."

Fox News Digital reached out to Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, for comment.

Parsons has been a presence on the sidelines, but stalled negotiations on his rookie deal have resulted in a hold-in. Parsons made a trade request earlier this month in a post on social media where he expressed that he "no longer want(s) to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present."

Parsons is entering the final season of his five-year rookie contract, where he is due to earn $24 million. According to reports, he is seeking a new deal with an average salary of $40 million. But Jones said the deal they seemingly agreed on would have accomplished a serious payday for Parsons.

"It would have made him the highest-paid guaranteed player, other than a quarterback, in the NFL," he told Irvin Thursday.

"The world would know that I want Micah if they knew what I had offered him – and he knows what I offered him. So, the world would know that I want Micah to play on the team and that I respect him for what he can bring to the team."

Despite the public fallout, first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer seemed optimistic that Parsons would be on the field for Dallas in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4.

"I feel good that Micah’s going to be out there against the Philadelphia Eagles," he said Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.