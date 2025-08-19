Micah Parsons 'divorce' from Cowboys coming 'in time' amid contract standoff, NFL insider says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Micah Parsons shared his wish to be traded from the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason, and speculation has since swirled, with many debating whether owner Jerry Jones will act amid the contract dispute.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter believes that "divorce" is coming at some point.

"I see these two sides headed toward divorce in time," the veteran insider said on the latest episode of his "The Adam Schefter Podcast."

Parsons has been at the Cowboys’ training camp facility in Oxnard, Calif., but he has been watching practices from the sideline. And though he’s been spotted next to Jones, the team owner and general manager, talks between the star edge rusher’s representatives and the Cowboys’ front office have not progressed at all.

"You can’t get a deal done if you’re not even talking," Schefter said. "And the two sides haven’t had any negotiations since last March or early April. It sounds like at this point it’s personal. It sounds like each side is dug in. The Cowboys have come out and said what they said publicly at the start of training camp, which Micah didn’t like. Micah came out and asked to be traded, said he was ready to move on from Dallas, which I’m sure they didn’t like. Right now, both sides seem to be angry."

"Have other people put those feelings aside in the past and figured out a way to work out a deal? Yeah. I don’t see that happening here."

Parsons was asked about contract talks this past week at training camp, where he simply said, "My mouth is closed."

Jones said publicly he does not intend on trading Parsons despite his request, which he posted on social media.

"I would say to our fans, don’t lose any sleep over this," Jones said, via the Star-Telegram.

That comment came after Parsons didn’t just request a trade but also laid out his frustrations over how contract discussions have unfolded this offseason.

"Yes I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet. I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this America’s team once again—the team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA. Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here," Parsons wrote in his post.

"I no longer want to be held to closed-door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans, and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me. I had purposely stayed quiet in hopes of getting something done."

As Schefter noted, there have been multiple times when deals were reached despite players publicly requesting trades. The Cleveland Browns did so earlier this offseason with star defensive end Myles Garrett.

But until something changes, Schefter said he believes this situation is headed for a breakup.

"The only question is when is that divorce going to happen, and how is it going to happen," he said. "Are they going to trade him now? Are they going to trade him after this year? Are they going to move on? When? That’s the way it feels today, and we’ll see if they do anything to change that before the regular season begins in a couple of weeks."

Parsons is set to play this season on his fifth-year option, which the team picked up before the start of the 2024 campaign, at a value of $24 million. The Cowboys also have the option to franchise tag Parsons for two more seasons after 2025 if they can’t reach a long-term deal.

Jones has not definitively said Parsons will suit up for Dallas in Week 1 against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

