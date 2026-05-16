Gunther accuses Cody Rhodes of making his SmackDown arrival about himself ‘just like a typical American’

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Gunther had two decisions to make on "Friday Night SmackDown."

After he failed to sign a contract with SmackDown, the favor he wanted from Paul Heyman appeared to come to fruition. Heyman got Gunther a match at Clash in Italy for Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship.

Heyman put the onus on Rhodes – the face of the blue brand – to make Gunther sign the contracts. Rhodes got to the ring and setup the tables and chairs himself as he awaited Gunther to come to the ring.

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Gunther was upset that Rhodes allegedly impeded on Gunther’s "strategic planning" that went into signing with SmackDown. He said Rhodes made his arrival to SmackDown all about himself.

"Just like a typical American. I shouldn’t be surprised. I see it on your neck every week," the 6-foot-4 Austrian said of Rhodes’ neck tattoo. "When the attention is not on you, you cry, you complain and you find a way to make it all about yourself. But not like me. This is my deal. This is my title match. This will be my title. So, golden boy, all I want you to do is be professional, address me nicely and don’t forget to say please. It’s very simple."

Rhodes reminded that Gunther "got the drop" on him and that he got Heyman to do a favor for him.

"Yes, I’m the one with the U.S. flag on the side of my neck, sure, but you’re the one who’s making it weird," Rhodes responded. "So, here’s the thing, I’m going to make it simple. This is the contract right here. It’s in this ring. That’s where you need to be and you need to sign it. You want me to say please? Sure, please come to this ring, sign this contract so that you’re guaranteed to get your a-- kicked at Clash in Italy."

Royce Keys interrupted the segment and told Gunther that if he wouldn’t sign the contract, he would. Keys marched to the ring and was about to sign the contract before Gunther took the pen away.

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis said Gunther "over played" his hand and that he wasn’t guaranteed a shot anymore. Aldis made a match between Gunther and Keys for later in the night.

Keys went into the match still with Solo Sikoa in his ear trying to get him to join forces with him, Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga. With Sikoa possibly in his head and later on the outside of the ring in his corner, he came into the SmackDown main event looking to leap to the top of the championship ladder.

Gunther gave everything Keys could handle, but couldn’t keep the big man down. Keys showed why he was a force to be reckoned with. However, Keys just couldn’t get a pin on him.

When the referee went down, Sikoa slid a chair in and tried to goad Keys into using it. Keys threw it back at Sikoa. It was the distraction that Gunther needed. The ref got back up, Gunther powerbombed Keys and pinned him for the win.

Rhodes attacked Gunther from behind as the "Career Killer" was celebrating the victory.

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Carmelo Hayes, Ricky Saints showcase future of SmackDown

Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints represent the future of SmackDown and the two were in action during the night as they both looked to emerge as contenders for the United States Championship.

Hayes, a former U.S. champion himself, was making his first appearance in the ring since April 3 when he lost his rematch for the title against Sami Zayn. Hayes didn’t appear to show any sort of ring rust as he took the attack to Saints early.

But Saints, the savvy former NXT and North American champion, got his opportunity to slow down the match and take it to Hayes. He showboated his way through the match as he hit dropkicks, suplexes, chops and more to wear down Hayes.

Hayes avoided a superplex attempt and turned the tables on Saints, hitting a frog splash. He only picked up a two count. The two men were staggered and stunned as they hoped for the win. Saints even broke out a high-angled driver, but only got a two count.

Saints was surviving everything Hayes was giving him. After Saints kicked out of the First 48, he hit a Revolution DDT on Hayes, but again, only got a two count. Saints tried to cheat to get the win, but referee Charles Robinson caught him and stopped his count.

As Saints argued with Robinson, Hayes rolled up Saints and used the ropes for leverage to get the pin. Robinson didn’t see the move and Hayes got the win.

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SmackDown match results

Trick Williams def. The Miz

Paige and Brie Bella def. Giulia and Kiana James.

Carmelo Hayes def. Ricky Saints

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss def. Michin and B-Fab via DQ.

Gunther def. Royce Keys.