©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Coco Gauff named Team USA's female flag bearer for Paris Olympics opening ceremonies

Gauff will join LeBron James in the honor

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
U.S. Olympic tennis star Coco Gauff on Wednesday was named the female flag bearer for the opening ceremonies at the Paris Games and will join LeBron James with the honor.

Gauff, 20, is making her second Olympics appearance. In the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, she was 17 when she was named to the roster – becoming the second-youngest American tennis player. 

Coco Gauff trains

Coco Gauff of Team USA trains during the tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Roland Garros on July 24, 2024 in Paris. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

She did not end up making it to the Far East as she tested positive for coronavirus and was forced to withdraw right before she was supposed to leave.

With much of the pandemic behind her, Gauff will seek the first American Olympic medal in women’s singles tennis since Serena Williams in 2012.

"What an honor! Thank you," she wrote in one of her Instagram Stories.

Coco Gauff eyes the ball

Coco Gauff of the U.S. eyes the ball as she plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

"Am I dreaming?" she wrote in another.

A medal would bolster an already impressive resume.

She won the U.S. Open final last year, defeating Aryna Sabalenka for her first Grand Slam singles title. She then added a doubles Grand Slam title with Katerina Siniakova at the French Open in June.

Roland Garros will be the host of the Olympic tennis matches. The draw to set the brackets will be held on Thursday, and play will begin on Friday. She enters the Olympics as one of the favorites to at least receive a medal along with Poland’s Iga Swiatek.

Coco Gauff at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff of the United States plays a backhand return to Anca Todoni, of Romania, during their match on Day 3 at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File)

Gauff is paired with Jessica Pegula in the women’s doubles event. She may also enter mixed doubles, but those pairings have yet to be announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.