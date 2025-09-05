Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey says 'I feel great' despite calf injury casting doubt over 49ers season opener

McCaffrey insists he plans to play against Seahawks despite missing Friday's practice

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Colin's Final NFL Predictions: Bengals, Patriots and Seahawks clinch the playoffs as Wild Cards | The Herd Video

Colin's Final NFL Predictions: Bengals, Patriots and Seahawks clinch the playoffs as Wild Cards | The Herd

Colin Cowherd unveils his final NFL predictions heading into the season, with the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks clinching Wild Card spots.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christian McCaffrey’s availability is once again a big question mark for the San Francisco 49ers just days before their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

However, the running back himself doesn’t seem worried at all about whether he will play in Seattle on Sunday.

"I always plan to play," he told reporters, via ESPN. "I feel great about where I'm at. Unfortunately, when you have the injury history that I have, sometimes when you don't practice, things get blown out of proportion. But like I said, I feel great."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Christian McCaffrey stretches calf

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

McCaffrey was deemed questionable to play in the 49ers’ injury report on Friday due to a calf issue. He was listed as a limited participant at practice on Thursday, and after not practicing on Friday, fans are wondering if this is déjà vu after last year’s injury debacle.

McCaffrey was listed as questionable entering Week 1 last season, and he insisted he was fine and ready to play against the New York Jets. But he instead landed on injured reserve as his calf tightness turned out to be bilateral Achilles tendinitis. McCaffrey ended up playing just four games last season.

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY LANDS ON INJURY REPORT DAYS BEFORE NFL SEASON AFTER MISSING 13 GAMES IN 2024

So, as 49ers fans see a calf ailment again on the injury report, there is some skepticism leading into Sunday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t go into detail about McCaffrey’s injury during his media availability, only confirming that he did not participate on Friday. McCaffrey, on the other hand, gave some background on what he was dealing with.

Christian McCaffrey on sideline

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium.  (David Gonzales/Imagn Images)

"I'm not supposed to go into anything that happened, but I felt like it was the smart thing to do to not finish the practice (Thursday)," McCaffrey said. "I've been there before and I've been my own worst enemy in situations like that, and I was proud of myself for not doing that again. Like I said, I went through a whole training camp. I feel great about where I'm at."

During training camp, McCaffrey didn’t have any injury issues, as Shanahan and others praised his performance in practice. He didn’t play in any preseason games for obvious reasons, as San Francisco wanted to be cautious.

But the season begins on Sunday, and the 49ers’ playoff hopes are tied to No. 23 performing like he did two seasons ago when the team reached the Super Bowl.

Christian McCaffrey looks on field

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the field before the NFL Preseason 2025 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Aug. 23, 2025, in Santa Clara, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At the end of the day, if you can play, you play in the game," he said. "It’s as simple as that."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue