San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey lands on injury report days before NFL season after missing 13 games in 2024

It's another calf issue for the running back

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
A calf injury in August 2024 that was supposed to keep Christian McCaffrey out "a couple weeks" turned into him missing the first eight games of the season.

He then suffered a knee injury after just four games and sat out the remainder of the year.

Now, within days of his 2025 season kicking off, McCaffrey landed on the injury report with yet another calf issue.

Christian McCaffrey on sideline

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium.  (David Gonzales/Imagn Images)

The San Francisco 49ers star running back was the Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 and the No. 1 pick in just about everybody's fantasy drafts.

However, that calf issue turned into Achilles tendinitis in both legs, and McCaffrey even flew to Germany to see a specialist.

McCaffrey did not have an injury designation Wednesday and has been healthy throughout the offseason. He played in 10 total games from 2020 to 2021 due to injuries.

Christian McCaffrey runs

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Niners begin their season against NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks on Sunday on the road.

In his last full season, McCaffrey ran for a league-leading and career-high 1,459 yards, and his 21 total touchdowns were both an NFL high and a career best.

Christian McCaffrey celebrates

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of an NFL football game. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The 49ers acquired McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in 2022 and made it to the NFC Championship and Super Bowl in his first two seasons with them. However, as McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and others suffered injuries, San Francisco missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2020.

