Chiefs' Xavier Worthy avoids charges from arrest, district attorney says

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will not be charged after his arrest Friday, the Williamson County District Attorney told the Austin American-Statesman Saturday.

Worthy was arrested in Texas Friday for an alleged assault, according to online jail records.

Records indicated an assault on a family or household member in which the alleged victim's breathing was restricted. Under Texas law, the charge is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

However, District Attorney Shawn Dick said after speaking with multiple witnesses, Williamson County authorities will not press charges.

"After further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and further discussion with a third-party witness, Mr. Worthy and his attorneys, this case is being declined at this time pending completion of the investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office," Dick said in an email, according to the outlet.

"Mr. Worthy and his lawyers are fully cooperating with this investigation.

"We will continue to evaluate the case. As is our practice with all declines, should you develop additional information indicative of probable cause in this case, our office will consider that information and may present the case at that time to a Williamson County Grand Jury."

Shortly after news of the arrest surfaced, attorneys Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett issued a statement on Worthy’s behalf in which they claimed his innocence.

"We are aware of the allegation that led to Mr. Worthy’s arrest," the statement, obtained by The Associated Press, said. "We are working with law enforcement in Williamson County to ensure they have the benefit of the totality of circumstances that led to this allegation."

The lawyers argued the "complainant" refused to leave Worthy's home despite numerous requests. Worthy's representatives also claimed the alleged victim attempted to extort the NFL star and described the allegation made against their client as "baseless."

"The complainant was asked multiple times over the last two weeks to vacate Mr. Worthy’s residence upon discovery of her infidelity, which a private investigator has video evidence of. She has refused to vacate the residence and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy."

According to the statement, Worthy's property was damaged, and he was subjected to bodily harm. The Chiefs receiver also informed authorities he was not in favor of pressing charges, according to the statement.

The outlet reported that Worthy was still in a Williamson County jail as of 6:50 p.m. ET, and it could take a few hours before he is released.

Worthy finished his rookie NFL season with 638 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also scored three rushing touchdowns. The 21-year-old scored two touchdowns during the Chiefs' 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in last month's Super Bowl.

Ahead of getting drafted in the first round last year, he set the NFL Scouting Combine record with a 4.21 40-yard dash.

