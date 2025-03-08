Xavier Worthy's attorneys release statement after Chiefs star's arrest on family violence charge

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested in Texas Friday for an alleged assault, online jail records showed.

Worthy, a first-round pick in last year's NFL Draft, was booked by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office on an assault charge. Williamson County includes parts of Austin, where Worthy rose to stardom during his time with the Texas Longhorns.

The charges allege Worthy assaulted a family or household member, restricting the alleged victim's breathing. Under Texas law, restricting someone's breathing means "intentionally, knowingly or recklessly impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the person by applying pressure to the person’s throat or neck or by blocking the person’s nose or mouth."

The charge is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Jail records showed Worthy had not yet posted bond by Saturday morning. The records did not have any details of the arrest.

Shortly after news of the arrest surfaced, attorneys Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett issued a statement on Worthy’s behalf.

"We are aware of the allegation that led to Mr. Worthy’s arrest," the statement, obtained by The Associated Press, said. "We are working with law enforcement in Williamson County to ensure they have the benefit of the totality of circumstances that led to this allegation."

The lawyers argued the "complainant" refused to leave Worthy's home despite numerous requests. Worthy's representatives also claimed the alleged victim attempted to extort the NFL star and described the allegation made against their client as "baseless."

"The complainant was asked multiple times over the last two weeks to vacate Mr. Worthy’s residence upon discovery of her infidelity, which a private investigator has video evidence of. She has refused to vacate the residence and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy."

According to the statement, Worthy's property was damaged and he sustained bodily harm. The Chiefs' receiver also informed authorities he was not in favor of pressing charges, according to the statement.

"The complainant further destroyed a room in the residence, scratched Mr. Worthy’s face and ripped out parts of his hair, which there is photographic evidence of. Mr. Worthy told law enforcement at the time of the incident that he did not want to press charges against the complainant.

"We will continue to cooperate with Williamson County authorities as we have full faith their thorough investigation will support Mr. Worthy’s innocence."

The Chiefs also sent a statement to Fox New Digital, saying, "We are aware and gathering information."

Worthy finished his rookie NFL season with 638 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also scored three rushing touchdowns. The 21-year-old scored two touchdowns during the Chiefs' 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in last month's Super Bowl.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

