Chiefs' Xavier Worthy arrested in Texas on assault charge

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested in Texas on Friday for an alleged assault, according to online jail records.

Worthy, a 2024 first round draft pick out of Texas, was booked by the Williamson County Sheriff’s office on an assault charge.

The charge read as an assault on a family or household member.

The Chiefs said in a statement to Fox News Digital, "We are aware and gathering information."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



