Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Xavier Worthy arrested in Texas on assault charge

Worthy was drafted by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested in Texas on Friday for an alleged assault, according to online jail records. 

Worthy, a 2024 first round draft pick out of Texas, was booked by the Williamson County Sheriff’s office on an assault charge. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Xavier Worthy in action

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) during the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.  (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

The charge read as an assault on a family or household member. 

The Chiefs said in a statement to Fox News Digital, "We are aware and gathering information." 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.