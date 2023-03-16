Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers
Published

Chargers' Nasir Adderley, 25, retires after 4 seasons to prioritize health

Adderley drafted by Chargers in second round of 2019 draft

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley announced his retirement Thursday after four seasons in the NFL. He's 25 years old.

Adderley, who was drafted in 2019 by the Chargers in the second round out of Delaware, made the announcement on social media, where he called playing in the NFL "a dream come true" but added that he could no longer continue "at the expense of my peace of mind."

The Los Angeles Chargers celebrate an interception by safety Nasir Adderley (24) during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

The Los Angeles Chargers celebrate an interception by safety Nasir Adderley (24) during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"After a period of self-reflection, I have decided it's time for me to walk away from the game of football," Adderley wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "Over the past couple of years I have denied this realization, but I'm finally going to put myself first for once."

"My health is above anything and everyone around me knows that. Truly over-standing my purpose has given me the confidence knowing I don't belong an employee anymore. My purpose involves spending more time with loved ones, business ownership and chasing my passion of true liberation."

Nasir Adderley #24 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates after making an interception in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Nasir Adderley #24 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates after making an interception in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

He continued, "With that being said, it has been a dream come true to play in the NFL and have the opportunity to play for the Chargers organization. I believe I have yet to scratch the surface of the player I could be, but if it's at the expense of my peace of mind then it's no longer for me."

The safety entered free agency on Wednesday after struggling last season. Despite playing in 16 games, he was benched in Week 5 in favor of Alohi Gilman, according to ESPN. 

Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Adderley finishes his career with three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 232 combined tackles.

