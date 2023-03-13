Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers
Published

Chargers star Austin Ekeler requests permission to seek trade after stellar year: reports

Ekeler had career-highs in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and receptions in 2022

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Austin Ekeler earned his way to the top of the Los Angeles Chargers’ running back depth chart over the course of his career after he signed with the franchise as an undrafted free agent.

However, it appeared Monday that his time with the Chargers has run its course as he reportedly requested permission to seek a trade from Los Angeles. The Western State standout’s reported request came as the NFL’s "legal tampering" window opened at noon ET.

Austin Ekeler, #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers, is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 26, 2022 in Indianapolis.

Austin Ekeler, #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers, is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 26, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Ekeler had the best season of his career in 2022. He played in each of the Chargers’ 17 games in 2022. He ran for 915 yards and scored 13 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he had 107 catches for 722 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

In the Chargers’ devastating playoff defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, he had two rushing touchdowns but did not appear to get enough looks in the second half of the game.

Austin Ekeler, #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers, runs after his catch during a 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Austin Ekeler, #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers, runs after his catch during a 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles finished 10-7 in 2022 good enough for second place in the AFC West.

Ekeler was at the top of the Chargers’ depth chart. Behind him are highly capable running backs as well. Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller and Larry Rountree III all have the ability to contribute to the offense.

Austin Ekeler, #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers, carries the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on Jan. 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Austin Ekeler, #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers, carries the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on Jan. 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

It is unclear how the trade market will unfold for Ekeler.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.