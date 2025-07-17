Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh boasts about White House visit with Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke highly of his recent visit with President Donald Trump at the White House during a press conference Wednesday.

Harbaugh and brother John Harbaugh, head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, and their families made the trip to D.C.

"That was great," Harbaugh said of his trip.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"There’s a lot of gratitude there to be invited to the White House to meet the president with my family, my mom and dad. President Trump was just great to my mom and dad. That meant so much. My brother John; his daughter Allison; my two daughters, Addie and Katie; and my sister Joanie; and my niece Ainsley. So, there’s nine of us, and it was great.

"I mean, who gets invited to the White House with eight other family members and doesn’t go? Nobody."

Harbaugh said Trump was the seventh United States president he has met.

JOHNNY MANZIEL ADMITS HE THOUGHT ABOUT NFL COMEBACK ATTEMPT

The 61-year-old said he has met President Gerald Ford, President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy Reagan, President George Bush Sr. and wife Barbara Bush, President Bill Clinton and President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama. He also met Joe Biden while he was vice president.

Harbaugh said he also met Pope Francis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harbaugh is entering his second season as head coach of the Chargers.

He took the Chargers' head coaching job after he led Michigan to a perfect 15-0 record and a national championship.

Last season, the Chargers went 11-6 and made the AFC playoffs as a wild-card team. They were defeated by the Houston Texans, 32-12, in athe AFC wild-card round and will look to go deeper in the playoffs this season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.