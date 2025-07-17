Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh boasts about White House visit with Trump

Harbaugh said it 'was great' to visit with Trump

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Jim Harbaugh on Chargers culture, Justin Herbert, AFC West competition | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Jim Harbaugh on Chargers culture, Justin Herbert, AFC West competition | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Jim Harbaugh joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the culture he's created with the Los Angeles Chargers, Justin Herbert's mentality and the 'dog-eat-dog' chaos of the AFC West.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke highly of his recent visit with President Donald Trump at the White House during a press conference Wednesday. 

Harbaugh and brother John Harbaugh, head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, and their families made the trip to D.C.

"That was great," Harbaugh said of his trip.

Jim Harbaugh smiling before a game

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh tosses a football on the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Dec. 15, 2024. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

"There’s a lot of gratitude there to be invited to the White House to meet the president with my family, my mom and dad. President Trump was just great to my mom and dad. That meant so much. My brother John; his daughter Allison; my two daughters, Addie and Katie; and my sister Joanie; and my niece Ainsley. So, there’s nine of us, and it was great.

"I mean, who gets invited to the White House with eight other family members and doesn’t go? Nobody."

Harbaugh said Trump was the seventh United States president he has met. 

Jim Harbaugh smiling during press conference

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh during a new conference at The Bolt in El Segundo, Calif., May 7, 2025.  (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

The 61-year-old said he has met President Gerald Ford, President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy Reagan, President George Bush Sr. and wife Barbara Bush, President Bill Clinton and President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama. He also met Joe Biden while he was vice president. 

Harbaugh said he also met Pope Francis. 

Jim Harbaugh looks on

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh during offseason workouts at The Bolt in El Segundo, Calif., May 20, 2025. ( Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Harbaugh is entering his second season as head coach of the Chargers

He took the Chargers' head coaching job after he led Michigan to a perfect 15-0 record and a national championship. 

Last season, the Chargers went 11-6 and made the AFC playoffs as a wild-card team. They were defeated by the Houston Texans, 32-12, in athe AFC wild-card round and will look to go deeper in the playoffs this season. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.