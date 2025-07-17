Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Johnny Manziel admits he thought about NFL comeback attempt

Manziel spoke about the attempt with Logan Paul

Ryan Gaydos
Johnny Manziel looks back on possibly getting drafted by the Chiefs in 2014 Video

Johnny Manziel looks back on possibly getting drafted by the Chiefs in 2014

Former quarterback Johnny Manziel imagines how his football career would have played out if he went to a different NFL team.

Johnny Manziel may go down as one of the biggest "what-ifs" in NFL history as the electric Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback flamed out in the pros after the Cleveland Browns selected him in the first round in 2014.

Overall, Manziel played two seasons in the NFL before trying his hand at the Canadian Football League and the Alliance of American Football.

Johnny Manziel on the sidelines

Former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel looks on prior to the game against the Texas Longhorns in College Station, Texas, on Nov. 30, 2024. (Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images)

He appeared on Logan Paul’s "IMPAULSIVE" podcast and revealed he almost attempted an NFL return. Paul asked him if it was too late for him to be a quarterback now.

"I asked myself this question last year at some point in him," Manziel said. "Got myself into a mindset of like, 'OK, I'm going to go start working out again, throwing the football around, see if I can still get myself in shape.'

"I remember calling my agent, being like, 'OK, I think I'm gonna try and make a comeback.' He's like, 'OK, we'll start talking with some guys, UFL, XFL.’ And I'm just sitting there thinking like, 'There's no way I'm going back to f---ing play in one of these early leagues – UFL, XFL, anything like that and go do that whole thing again."

Johnny Manziel in the AAF

Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel played for the AAF's Memphis Express. (Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Manziel suggested the idea of going into the smaller leagues to try to have a "three or four game stretch" in order to maybe get a training camp invite wasn’t appealing to him.

"As much as I would like to think that’s something I could do, I think at 32 my chances are pretty chopped," he said.

Johnny Manziel for the Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel, #2, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Sept. 21, 2014. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

Manziel played in 14 games for the Browns from 2014 to 2015. He had seven touchdown passes and 1,675 passing yards.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.