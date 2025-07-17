Johnny Manziel admits he thought about NFL comeback attempt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Johnny Manziel may go down as one of the biggest "what-ifs" in NFL history as the electric Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback flamed out in the pros after the Cleveland Browns selected him in the first round in 2014.

Overall, Manziel played two seasons in the NFL before trying his hand at the Canadian Football League and the Alliance of American Football.

He appeared on Logan Paul’s "IMPAULSIVE" podcast and revealed he almost attempted an NFL return. Paul asked him if it was too late for him to be a quarterback now.

"I asked myself this question last year at some point in him," Manziel said. "Got myself into a mindset of like, 'OK, I'm going to go start working out again, throwing the football around, see if I can still get myself in shape.'

"I remember calling my agent, being like, 'OK, I think I'm gonna try and make a comeback.' He's like, 'OK, we'll start talking with some guys, UFL, XFL.’ And I'm just sitting there thinking like, 'There's no way I'm going back to f---ing play in one of these early leagues – UFL, XFL, anything like that and go do that whole thing again."

Manziel suggested the idea of going into the smaller leagues to try to have a "three or four game stretch" in order to maybe get a training camp invite wasn’t appealing to him.

"As much as I would like to think that’s something I could do, I think at 32 my chances are pretty chopped," he said.

Manziel played in 14 games for the Browns from 2014 to 2015. He had seven touchdown passes and 1,675 passing yards.