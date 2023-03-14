Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston Celtics
Published

Celtics' loss to last-place Rockets due to ‘lack of effort,’ Boston star says: ‘Didn't deserve to win today’

Houston won for just the 16th time Monday night

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Boston Celtics lost to the Houston Rockets Monday night, giving Houston just its 16th win of the 2022 NBA season. 

Entering the game with a record of 15-52, the Rockets owned the worst record in the NBA, facing a Celtics team with the second-best record in the league. 

Kevin Porter Jr. #3 of the Houston Rockets drives ahead of Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the first half at Toyota Center on March 13, 2023 in Houston, Texas. 

Kevin Porter Jr. #3 of the Houston Rockets drives ahead of Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the first half at Toyota Center on March 13, 2023 in Houston, Texas.  (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

And Boston fell flat on its face. 

NBA CHAMP ANDREW BOGUT SLAMS AUSTRALIAN WOMEN'S BASKETBALL LEAGUE AS IT MULLS ACCEPTING TRANSGENDER FEMALE

Despite a 43-point performance from All-Star Jaylen Brown, the Celtics failed to complete a late comeback, losing 111-109. 

After the game, Brown did not shy away from pointing his finger at Boston’s lack of energy as the reason for the loss. 

"We lost tonight not really on execution, but lack of effort," Brown said. "Not doing our job. The hard stuff, the little stuff is what adds up. The offensive rebounds, the loose balls, the turnovers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We didn't deserve to win today."

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets on March 13, 2023 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. 

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets on March 13, 2023 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.  (Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)

Boston had a chance to send the game into overtime, but Jayson Tatum missed a layup with one second left in the fourth quarter, sending the Celtics to its fifth loss in eight games. 

"I thought it was a good, well-executed play," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. "Just couldn't make a tough layup."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tatum, who struggled from the field – shooting 8 of 22 – echoed Brown’s thoughts, saying the effort was lacking from the tip. 

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the net ahead of Tari Eason #17 of the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on March 13, 2023 in Houston, Texas. 

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the net ahead of Tari Eason #17 of the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on March 13, 2023 in Houston, Texas.  (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

GRIZZLIES’ JA MORANT ENTERS FLORIDA COUNSELING PROGRAM, NO TIMETABLE FOR RETURN TO TEAM: REPORT

"It wasn’t great. We picked it up kind of too late," Tatum told reporters when asked for his thoughts on Bostons' effort. "And I’ll take the blame for that. I didn’t necessarily start the best and I feel like that kind of spread throughout the team. So, I have to be better starting the game, just from an energy level. Being active out there."

The Celtics continue their six-game road trip in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.