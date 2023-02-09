Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston Celtics
Published

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown reportedly suffers facial fracture after taking elbow from teammate

Brown is expected to miss some time

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

On a night when the NBA world was flipped upside down by the Phoenix Suns acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, the Boston Celtics received some bad news. 

Star guard Jaylen Brown suffered a facial fracture Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers and will miss some time, according to a report by The Athletic. 

Jaylen Brown, #7 of the Boston Celtics, attempts a layup against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at the TD Garden on Feb. 8, 2023 in Boston.

Jaylen Brown, #7 of the Boston Celtics, attempts a layup against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at the TD Garden on Feb. 8, 2023 in Boston. (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Brown is expected to be further examined on Thursday and could be out through the NBA’s All-Star break

KYRIE IRVING SWIPES AT NETS AFTER KEVIN DURANT REPORTEDLY TRADED TO SUNS: ‘GLAD THAT HE GOT OUT OF THERE’

The injury to Brown occurred late in the first half when Brown took an inadvertent elbow to the face from teammate Jayson Tatum. 

Brown immediately walked to the locker room after absorbing the blow and did not return to the game. 

The Celtics, already without the services of three starters in Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Rob Williams, beat the 76ers Wednesday night, 106-99. 

After the game, Brown’s teammates hoped for good news on the two-time All-Star’s injury. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jayson Tatum, #0 of the Boston Celtics, collides with Jaylen Brown, #7, as James Harden, #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers, looks on during the first half of the NBA game at the TD Garden on Feb. 8, 2023 in Boston.

Jayson Tatum, #0 of the Boston Celtics, collides with Jaylen Brown, #7, as James Harden, #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers, looks on during the first half of the NBA game at the TD Garden on Feb. 8, 2023 in Boston. (Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

"He was quiet," Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon said, according to ESPN. "He was in a lot of pain. Just told him to feel better.

"There was nothing I think we could do for him. But he was in a lot of pain when we left.

"We'll pray for him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tatum, who finished the game with just 12 points on 5-15 shooting, called the collision a "freak accident." 

Jaylen Brown, #7 of the Boston Celtics, looks on before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 8, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston.

Jaylen Brown, #7 of the Boston Celtics, looks on before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 8, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston. (Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I hope he's all right," Tatum said after the game. "We both went for the rebound, collided ... just a freak accident. I feel terrible. So, I just hope he's going to be all right."

The win moved the Celtics to 39-16 on the season with a 1.5 game lead on the Milwaukee Bucks for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.