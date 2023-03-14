Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Memphis Grizzlies
Published

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant enters Florida counseling program, no timetable for return to team: report

There is no timetable for Morant's return to the court

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Memphis Grizzlies continue to be without Ja Morant as the superstar takes "some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

Part of that process includes entering a counseling program in Florida, according to a Monday report by ESPN.

Ja Morant, #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies, during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Feb. 28, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Ja Morant, #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies, during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Feb. 28, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

There is no timetable for his return, per the report. 

GRIZZLIES’ JA MORANT AVOIDS CRIMINAL CHARGES AFTER APPEARING TO FLASH GUN IN VIDEO

Morant’s absence from the team comes after video surfaced of Morant appearing to display a gun while at a nightclub in Colorado. 

The Grizzlies spoke with Morant about his off-the-court behavior before the Instagram Live video. 

"We have had conversations in the past trying to guide him and help him continue to evolve as a person and a player," Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins said of the discussions before the incident in Glendale, Colorado. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Obviously, this came to a head the other day, so we put this process into action."

Ja Morant, #12, and Steven Adams, #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies, interact in the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Nov. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis.

Ja Morant, #12, and Steven Adams, #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies, interact in the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Nov. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (David Berding/Getty Images)

The video at the nightclub was just the latest in a few concerning off-the-court reports surrounding Morant. 

He reportedly punched a teenager in the head "12 to 13 times" in a pickup basketball game at Morant’s house last summer, according to The Washington Post.  

According to the report, Morant went into his house after the altercation and emerged with a gun in his waist and his hand on the weapon. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morant told police he had acted in self-defense and filed a police report after the teenager allegedly said he would come back after the altercation and "light this place up like fireworks."

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, #12, dribbles during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver March 3, 2023.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, #12, dribbles during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver March 3, 2023. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

In February, the Indiana Pacers claimed that after an altercation between associates of Morant and the Pacers, a red laser was pointed at the team from an SUV that was carrying Morant, which the Pacers believed was a gun.

The NBA investigated the incident and found that no "individual threatened others with a weapon."

Morant has missed the last five games as the Grizzlies have gone 3-2 in his absence. 

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.