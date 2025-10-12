Cardinals' Travis Vokolek leaves game on stretcher after scary neck injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Cardinals tight end Travis Vokolek suffered a scary neck injury on Sunday during the team’s Week 6 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Vokolek was involved in a kickoff return against the Colts. He ended the play flat on his back, lying motionless after he tried to block Indianapolis linebacker Segun Olubi.

The medical staff came over to tend to Vokolek as players gathered around him. Some players took a knee. He was loaded onto a stretcher and was carted off the field. He gave a thumbs up as the cart drove through one of the tunnels at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The FOX broadcast reported that Vokolek was alert and could move all his extremities. He was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

The third-year player joined the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2023 after spending a summer with the Baltimore Ravens. The former Rutgers and Nebraska player appeared in seven games during his career. He’s spent 42% of the snaps he’s appeared in on special teams this year.

Arizona wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. also left the game to be evaluated for a concussion in the first half. He bounced his head off the turf hard.

Harrison was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

Both teams experienced injury setbacks going into the matchup. Arizona ruled Kyler Murray out before kickoff with a foot injury Jacoby Brissett started the game. For the Colts, cornerback Charvarius Ward and quarterback Anthony Richardson each suffered injuries in warmups.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.