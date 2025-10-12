Colts star Charvarius Ward suffers concussion after colliding with teammate in warmups

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Indianapolis Colts lost a key member of their secondary on Sunday during warmups before their Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward unexpectedly collided with tight end Drew Ogletree as they were getting ready for the game. He was on the ground for a few moments before his teammates and the team’s medical staff helped him up to evaluate him.

Ward was diagnosed with a concussion and was ruled out for the game against the Cardinals.

The Pro Bowl cornerback is in his first season with the Colts. In four games, he’s recorded 13 tackles and three pass breakups. He played three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, earning his first Pro Bowl nod in 2023 as he led the NFL with 23 breakups.

He played four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl with them in 2020, before he joined the 49ers.

The Colts’ defense is third in points allowed and 14th in yards allowed.

It wasn’t the only freak injury the Colts saw occur in warmups.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson was ruled out for the team’s game after he suffered a freak eye injury when a workout band broke and hit him. Riley Leonard was named the backup quarterback to Daniel Jones.