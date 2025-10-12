Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Indianapolis Colts

Colts star Charvarius Ward suffers concussion after colliding with teammate in warmups

Anthony Richardson also suffered a freak injury in warmups

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Colts legend Dallas Clark on the late Jim Irsay's impact on the NFL, Indianapolis Video

Colts legend Dallas Clark on the late Jim Irsay's impact on the NFL, Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts lost owner Jim Irsay last month, and team legend Dallas Clark shared his impact on not just the organization and its players, but also the city as a whole.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Indianapolis Colts lost a key member of their secondary on Sunday during warmups before their Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward unexpectedly collided with tight end Drew Ogletree as they were getting ready for the game. He was on the ground for a few moments before his teammates and the team’s medical staff helped him up to evaluate him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Charvarius Ward gets set on defense

Charvarius Ward #7 of the Indianapolis Colts on field during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 28, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ward was diagnosed with a concussion and was ruled out for the game against the Cardinals.

The Pro Bowl cornerback is in his first season with the Colts. In four games, he’s recorded 13 tackles and three pass breakups. He played three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, earning his first Pro Bowl nod in 2023 as he led the NFL with 23 breakups.

BRONCOS' DEFENSE SHUTS DOWN JETS IN BIG LONDON VICTORY

Cam Bynum slaps hands with Charvarius Ward

Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) high fives cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) after an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 5, 2025. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

He played four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl with them in 2020, before he joined the 49ers.

The Colts’ defense is third in points allowed and 14th in yards allowed.

It wasn’t the only freak injury the Colts saw occur in warmups.

Charvarius Ward tries to tackle Ian Thomas

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) runs out of the tackle of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Quarterback Anthony Richardson was ruled out for the team’s game after he suffered a freak eye injury when a workout band broke and hit him. Riley Leonard was named the backup quarterback to Daniel Jones.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue