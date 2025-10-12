Cardinals lose Kyler Murray for Week 6 game vs Colts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts because of a foot injury.

Murray didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday. He was limited in practice on Friday. And, with about an hour before kickoff against the Colts, the team deactivated him. Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett is set to start in his place.

The star quarterback suffered a mid-foot sprain. The NFL Network reported that Murray may have to sit for more than just the Week 6 game against Indianapolis. He missed two plays during the team’s calamitous loss against the Tennessee Titans last week.

Murray, who is in the seventh year of his career, has 962 passing yards and six touchdown passes for the Cardinals. He also has three interceptions on the year.

He was Arizona’s No. 1 overall pick during the 2019 draft. He was the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year and guided the team to the playoffs during the 2021 season. He signed a five-year contract extension reportedly worth $230.5 million in 2022.

Arizona will enter the Week 6 game with a 2-3 record. The team is 23rd in points scored and 26th in yards gained. The Cardinals finished 8-9 last season.

Kedon Slovis is listed as the third quarterback on the Cardinals’ roster.