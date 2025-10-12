Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals lose Kyler Murray for Week 6 game vs Colts

Murray has six touchdown passes this season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts because of a foot injury.

Murray didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday. He was limited in practice on Friday. And, with about an hour before kickoff against the Colts, the team deactivated him. Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett is set to start in his place.

Kyler Murray throws a pass

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The star quarterback suffered a mid-foot sprain. The NFL Network reported that Murray may have to sit for more than just the Week 6 game against Indianapolis. He missed two plays during the team’s calamitous loss against the Tennessee Titans last week.

Murray, who is in the seventh year of his career, has 962 passing yards and six touchdown passes for the Cardinals. He also has three interceptions on the year.

Kyler Murray avoids a tackler

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

FRUSTRATED GARRETT WILSON GIVES JETS HEAD COACH AARON GLENN AN EARFUL AT HALFTIME

He was Arizona’s No. 1 overall pick during the 2019 draft. He was the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year and guided the team to the playoffs during the 2021 season. He signed a five-year contract extension reportedly worth $230.5 million in 2022.

Arizona will enter the Week 6 game with a 2-3 record. The team is 23rd in points scored and 26th in yards gained. The Cardinals finished 8-9 last season.

Kyler Murray walks with Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) walk off the field after the team's loss in an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Kedon Slovis is listed as the third quarterback on the Cardinals’ roster.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

