Canucks break with Canadian anthem singer after his planned attendance at controversial rally

The Vancouver Canucks cut ties with their Canadian national anthem singer over the man’s planned participation in a controversial rally in the city.

Mark Donnelly, 60, planned to sing “O, Canada” at the B.C. Christmas Freedom Rally in Vancouver on Saturday, according to the Vancouver Sun.

The newspaper reported that similar rallies have drawn anti-mask advocates, who believe that the coronavirus pandemic measures to stop the spread of the deadly virus are an assault on their personal freedoms, and other conspiracy theorists.

Canucks team owner Francesco Aquilini tweeted that Donnelly was now the former Canucks anthem singer, along with the hashtag “wear a mask.”

Donnelly had started to sing “O, Canada” at Canucks games in 2001. He told the Postmedia he would sing at the rally. He also previously sung the song earlier this year in support of health care workers who were on the front lines of the pandemic.

The Canucks attempted to distance themselves from Donnelly on Friday.

“Mark Donnelly is acting independently and we hope the public understands he is not representing the Vancouver Canucks,” team COO Trent Carroll told the Vancouver Sun. “We encourage everyone to wear a mask and to follow the provincial health orders.”

Canada has seen an uptick in daily reported coronavirus cases since October. On Friday, the country reported 6,299 coronavirus cases.