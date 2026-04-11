Caitlin Clark's Fever make several key offseason signings in championship pursuit

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The Indiana Fever made a series of offseason moves Saturday to surround superstar Caitlin Clark with talent as the team looks to contend for a WNBA championship this year.

The Fever re-signed key players Lexie Hull and Kelsey Mitchell, while adding veteran Monique Billings from the Golden State Valkyries.

Last season, Mitchell averaged 20.2 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.8 rebounds in 31.4 minutes per game, and was a 2025 All-WNBA First Team selection and MVP finalist.

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Hull, meanwhile has become a fan favorite and part of the Fever core known as "Tres Leches" made up of her, Clark and Sophie Cunningham.

"We saw it on Twitter at some point, and people ran with it," Hull recently told Fox News Digital of the nickname. "It was funny."

Hull has also become a close personal friend of Clark, as Clark helped announce Hull's return to the team on a multi-year deal in a TikTok video on Saturday.

Billings, drafted 15th overall in 2018 by the Atlanta Dream, played there for six seasons before joining the Dallas Wings, Phoenix Mercury, and Valkyries. Known for her elite rebounding, she has consistently been a key rotational player with significant contributions in both the WNBA and overseas.

The players were signed after the Fever were one game shy of reaching the WNBA Finals in 2025 while Clark missed the entire postseason with an injury.

With Clark set to return, Indiana is keeping its core together while adding veteran depth to bolster its roster ahead of the 2026 season.

The Fever have the fourth-best odds to win the WNBA title in 2026 behind the Minnesota Lynx, the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty.

Hull previously teased the Fever's offseason plans and championship ambitions in an interview with Fox News Digital.

FEVER WIN FIRST PLAYOFF SERIES IN 10 YEARS DESPITE CAITLIN CLARK'S INJURY, ADVANCE TO WNBA SEMIFINALS

"I think it's because we made it where we made it last year without some of our key pieces, and with a lot of injuries, and a lot of, like, this adversity. … Our bench was longer than every other bench. We had more people in the training room getting treatment than any other team, and we still almost made it to the Finals," Hull said.

"Tasting that and being so close and feeling like we have so much more to give, I think that just changes our mindset a little bit. And it's not necessarily overconfident, but confident in the fact that we really do have a chance. And we should be playing like every game matters, and we're preparing for that last one.

"I think it's very achievable with what we're going to be able to do with free agency."

Playing for the Fever has also proven to be a tall task off-the-court, as the massive national attention Clark has brought to the team also results in tension among fans and added motivation among opponents, per Hull.

"The most challenging part is there's just so much scrutiny. People have opinions online, and, unfortunately, that's part of the job and the role that we play," Hull told Fox News Digital about what's harder about playing in Indiana since 2024.

"People need to know that everyone's human. We're real people. I think when things get blown out of proportion, when things get really personal and there's personal attacks on people's character, I think that's where it gets over the line."

Hull says she noticed a difference in how opposing players started to perform against her team that year, which she credits to the surge in popularity.

"Because of the fans that we've gotten since 2024, with the rise in, I think, like, popularity with the Indiana Fever being like a name that people know. … And there's a million Fever jerseys and Fever shirts. I think, like, as an opposing team, you'd want to win even more because you feel there's so many people rooting," Hull said.

"It's exciting to have that type of following across the country, and I think, like, for other teams, they have great fans and great people that show up for them, and they want to perform for those people, just like we want to perform for ours."

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The Fever's season ended in 107-98 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals last year.

With Clark returning from injury, their core intact and at least one new addition, Indiana is looking to finish the job.