Fever win first playoff series in 10 years despite Caitlin Clark's injury, advance to WNBA semifinals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Caitlin Clark announced earlier this month she would be missing the remainder of the season, many threw in the towel on the Indiana Fever's season. But the Fever never did.

Indiana is moving on to the WNBA semifinals for the first time since 2015 despite Clark's injury after a thrilling 87-85 victory in a decisive Game 3 against the Atlanta Dream.

Aliyah Boston made the go-ahead basket with 7.4 seconds left, and Lexie Hull stole the ensuing inbound play to clinch the victory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Indiana closed on a 7-0 run to win its first playoff series in 10 years.

Boston was left alone under the basket for an easy layup after Brionna Jones went to the ground while going for a loose ball. It gave Indiana an 86-85 lead, its first since it was 33-30 in the second quarter.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 24 points, and Boston had 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Odyssey Sims had 16 points and eight assists, and Natasha Howard added 12 points. Sophie Cunningham has also been nursing an injury.

CAITLIN CLARK, SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM PROTEST WNBA REFS FROM SIDELINE DURING FEVER PLAYOFF GAME

Brittney Griner, in her first season with the Dream after spending her first 11 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, scored five points and had eight rebounds.

Clark’s second year in the WNBA was plagued by injuries, to say the least. But it was a groin injury she sustained in the game before the All-Star break that ultimately cost her the rest of the 2025 season.

A preseason favorite to win MVP, Clark played just 13 games this year for the Fever. She dealt with a quad strain earlier in the year before suffering her current ailments. She averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and five rebounds over 31.1 minutes per game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sixth-seeded Fever will play on Sunday against the No. 2 seed Las Vegas Aces, who have made three of the last five WNBA Finals.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.