Bucs' Antonio Brown to return on Monday after serving 3-game suspension for using fake vax card: report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is set to return on Monday after serving a three-game suspension for reportedly violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols by using a fake vaccine card.

Brown is expected to rejoin the team on Monday, missing Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, the NFL Network reported. Brown and Mike Edwards, who also violated the league’s COVID-19 protocols, have reportedly been attending meetings and working out in the team’s facility.

BUCS’ BRUCE ARIANS TRIES MOVING ON FROM PLAYERS’ VAX CARD DRAMA: ‘I DON’T GIVE A S--- ABOUT THAT’

Brown and Edwards, along with free agent John Franklin III, were suspended for three games for violating the league’s health and safety protocols. Brown was accused in a Tampa Bay Times report last month of acquiring a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to avoid the NFL’s health and safety protocols.

Prior to the season start, the Bucs announced that they were the second NFL team to become fully vaccinated, including players and coaching staff.

Head coach Bruce Arians declined to comment on the players’ future at the time saying "I don’t give a s--- about [the vaccination controversy]."

On Friday, he said a decision had been made but said they would "wait and see" about making an announcement.

"I don't want anything distracting from this game."