Bucs' Bruce Arians tries moving on from players' vax card drama: 'I don't give a s--- about that'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians addressed the media for the first time since the NFL suspended Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards after it was determined the players misrepresented their COVID vaccination status to the league.

Arians opened his media availability addressing the elephant in the room and adding that Jaelon Darden and Jordan Whitehead would be out for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

"Obviously, we have two guys suspended. The league did their due diligence, and we'll move on," Arians said. "I will not address those guys for the next three weeks. They'll just be working out. And then we'll address their future at that time. Other than that, there is really nothing to say. And I know everybody wants the other story, but we're playing the Falcons. I don't give a s--- about [the vaccination controversy]."

Brown and Edwards, along with free agent John Franklin III, were suspended three games for violating the league’s health and safety protocols. Brown was accused in a Tampa Bay Times report last month of acquiring a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to avoid the NFL’s health and safety protocols. The Bucs said in the summer the team was 100% vaccinated.

Arians said the strong adherence to the league’s rules regarding coronavirus made the suspensions more frustrating. He added that he hoped the NFL doesn’t stop investigating whether other players have used fake vaccine cards and whether other teams had been duped.

"We've done everything, everything. There's a lot more to that story. I just hope they don't stop looking," Arians said.

When asked whether there could be similar issues around the league, Arians replied, "Maybe."

Brown had only played in five games this season while dealing with injuries. Edwards has appeared in 11 games, but losing another defensive back in a secondary that has already been crushed with injuries will hurt the Bucs.