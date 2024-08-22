Bryson DeChambeau has no regrets over Trump video on YouTube channel: 'Great entertainment'

CARROLLTON, Texas — Bryson DeChambeau doesn't exactly shy away from controversy — he did, after all, accept a boatload of money to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour.

Since his first day as a professional golfer, the opinions were strong on the two-time U.S. Open champion. He dressed and acted funny, and his golf science and rapid weight-gain had people thinking he was a know-it-all.

But recently, for lack of a better term, cooler heads have prevailed, and he has made a name for himself with his YouTube content.

DeChambeau has made himself, well, a lot more relatable and likable. (Winning the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 will always help your legacy.)

But about a month ago, DeChambeau took another leap of faith by posting a video with former President Trump, where the two played a best-ball format from the red tees at Trump's course in Bedminster, New Jersey, in an effort to break 50.

Any sight of public political leanings in athletes could lead to a loss (or gain) of fans, but when asked by Fox News Digital if he had any regrets over posting, DeChambeau quipped, "Not at all."

"There’s always risk associated to that. But from my perspective, it was focused on entertainment," DeChambeau said to Fox News Digital at Maridoe Golf Club, the site of next month's LIV Golf Team Championship, outside of Dallas in a recent interview. "We can talk about politics — that’s a whole different conversation, something that I was not trying to do on my YouTube channel, it was solely on providing great entertainment."

That it did — the video currently has over 11 million views, by far the most popular video on DeChambeau's channel. The video that ranks second? The one where he and John Daly tried to break 50, launched last week (the Trump video has more than double the views of the Daly one).

"As well as the John Daly video — he’s a super controversial figure, smokes and drinks and what not, but being able to showcase their personalities and entertainment, that was the goal of that. That was it, just to provide amazing golf content," he said.

At the very least, DeChambeau knows what works — except when it comes to breaking 50. That's still yet to be accomplished.

