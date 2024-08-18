Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Hurricanes

Kai Trump, Donald's granddaughter, verbally commits to play golf at University of Miami: 'Beyond excited'

17-year-old spoke at RNC shortly after her grandfather was shot

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter, Kai, announced her commitment to play golf at the University of Miami on Sunday.

Kai, the daughter of Don Jr. and Vanessa, said she was "beyond excited" to announce her decision.

"I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point," she wrote on Instagram.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kai Trump, daughter of Donald Trump Jr., speaks at the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee.

Kai Trump, daughter of Donald Trump Jr., speaks at the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The 17-year-old is well aware she's gotten a chance to play at once-in-a-lifetime golf courses throughout her young career, and she thanked her grandfather for that.

"I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support," she wrote.

"I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be. I would like to thank my friends for always cheering me on. Last but not least I would love to thank Coach Janice and Coach Jim for giving me this opportunity. I am supper [sic] excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!"

Kai Trump gained much popularity during the Republican National Convention, when her father said she wanted to speak shortly after the assassination attempt against her grandfather.

Donald Trump Jr. and his daughter Kai Madison on stage during the Republican National Convention

Donald Trump Jr. and his daughter, Kai Madison, are shown during the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

JAKE PAUL CALLS NEW YORK A 'DUMBA-- DEMOCRATIC CITY,' DROPS F-BOMBS AT CROWD

"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his, but then I have to remind him that I'm in school and I'll have to call him back later," Trump's granddaughter told a raucous crowd in Milwaukee.

"On Saturday, I was shocked when I heard that he has been shot, and I just wanted to know if he was OK," she said, describing the events after the attempted assassination of the former president.

"A lot of people have put my Grandpa through hell, and he's still standing," the teenager added.

"Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you," Kai said. "The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person. But I know him for who he is. He's very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country. And he will fight every single day to make America great again. Thank you very much."

Kai Madison Trump, daughter of Donald Trump, Jr., speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention

Kai Madison Trump, daughter of Donald Trump, Jr., speaks at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 17, 2024. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kai took to Instagram to express her admiration for her grandfather's unwavering will to wrangle the U.S. political system for the people. She wrote, "We love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting!"

Fox News' Gabriele Regalbuto contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.