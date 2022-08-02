Bryson DeChambeau admits to losing touch with Tiger Woods after joining LIV Golf: 'We have not spoken'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bryson DeChambeau admitted he lost touch with Tiger Woods following his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

DeChambeau was one of the brightest stars on the PGA Tour. He won the NCAA Division I Championship and the U.S. Amateur in the same year. He won the 2020 U.S. Open, the first major victory over his career. He finished tied for eighth place at The Open Championship in July.

The 28-year-old appeared to be tight with Woods over the course of his golf career, until he chose to join LIV Golf.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We have been fairly close, and unfortunately we have not spoken," DeChambeau said Friday, via Golf Magic. "One day we will again, and I am always open for a conversation with anybody. I have no problem with it, and I hope we can come to see eye to eye on it."

Woods made his stance on LIV Golf clear last month.

"Greg (Norman) has done some things that I don’t think is in the best interest of our game, and we’re coming back to probably the most historic and traditional place in our sport. And I believe it was the right thing," Woods said about the R&A disinviting Greg Norman from the festivities.

R&A CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS LIV GOLF MODEL IS ‘NOT IN THE BEST LONG-TERM INTERESTS’ OF GOLF

"I know Greg tried to do this back in the early ’90s. It didn’t work then, and he’s trying to make it work now. I still don’t see how that’s in the best interests of the game. What the European Tour and what the PGA Tour stand for and what they’ve done, and all the governing bodies of the game of golf and all the major championships, how they run it. I think they see it differently than what Greg sees it."

Woods was among those who were offered to join LIV Golf.

Norman confirmed Monday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" the offer to Woods was between $700M and $800M.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That number has been out there, yes," Norman responded. "Tiger is a needle mover. So course you got to look at the best of the best. They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO," he said, "adding, "yes, that number is somewhere in that neighborhood."

Fox News’ Joe Morgan and Yael Halon contributed to this report.