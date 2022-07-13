R&A chief executive says LIV Golf model is ‘not in the best long-term interests’ of golf

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the Open Championship set to tee off on Thursday, the conversation should be focused on which golfers have the best chance of winning the Claret Jug.

And yet, the LIV Golf tour is once again dominating the headlines.

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods weighed in on the new tour, backing the R&A’s decision to not invite LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman to the Open Championship festivities. On Wednesday, R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers discussed the Saudi-backed tour, saying that LIV Golf’s model is "entirely driven by money."

"Professional golfers are entitled to choose where they want to play and to accept the prize money that’s offered to them. I have absolutely no issue with that at all. But there is no such thing as a free lunch," Slumbers said in an opening statement. "I believe the model we’ve seen at Centurion and Pumpkin Ridge is not in the best long-term interests of the sport as a whole and is entirely driven by money. We believe it undermines the merit-based culture and the spirit of open competition that makes golf so special.

"I would also like to say that, in my opinion, the continued commentary that this is about growing the game is just not credible and if anything, is harming the perception of our sport which we are working so hard to improve."

Members of LIV Golf are allowed to compete at the Open Championship , though Slumbers said the committee reserves the right to make changes moving forward.

"Looking ahead to the Open next year, we have been asked quite frequently about banning players," Slumbers said Wednesday. "Let me be very clear, that’s not on our agenda. But what is on our agenda, is that we will review our exemption and qualifications criteria for the Open. And once we do that every year, we absolutely reserve the right to make changes as our Open Championships committee deems appropriate."

The first round of the Open Championship tees off Thursday, July 14.