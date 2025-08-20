Browns' Myles Garrett shuts down reporters asking about speeding ticket: 'Ask a different question'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett refused to answer a question about a recent speeding ticket during a confrontational exchange with a reporter after practice Wednesday.

Strongsville, Ohio, police pulled Garrett over for allegedly driving 100 mph in a 60 mph zone and ticketed him earlier this month.

It was his eighth speeding violation since arriving in Cleveland in 2017.

When asked about the violation, Garrett indicated he would not talk about it.

"I’d honestly rather talk about football and this team than anything I’m doing off the field — other than the back-to-school event that I did the other day," he said.

Garrett was continually asked about the incident during the media session.

"People want to know a lot of things," he said at one point. "But I try to keep my personal life personal … I’d rather focus on this team when I can."

He later said, "I’m going to need you to ask a different question so I can focus on this team and not, you know, this headline you’re trying to get out of these questions you’re asking."

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed Garrett’s latest citation earlier this month, calling it "extremely disappointing."

"He needs to slow down for his safety and the safety of others," Stefanski said.

Garrett's Browns teammate, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was also ticketed for multiple speeding violations in June.

Sanders was first ticketed for allegedly driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone. Two weeks later, he allegedly hit 101 in a 60 mph zone and failed to appear in court for both citations.

Unlike Garrett, Sanders addressed those traffic tickets while appearing at teammate David Njoku’s charity softball game in June.

"I made some wrong choices personally, and I can own up to them," Sanders said. "I made some, you know, not great choices. … I learned."