Cleveland Browns

Ex-NBA player makes Shedeur Sanders-LeBron James comparison after QB's preseason debut

Sanders has had 1 good preseason game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Shedeur Sanders is ‘lighthearted’, Will he earn the starting job for the Browns? | The Herd Video

Shedeur Sanders is ‘lighthearted’, Will he earn the starting job for the Browns? | The Herd

Myles Garrett called Shedeur Sanders "lighthearted" ahead of his first preseason start for the Cleveland Browns. Colin Cowherd discusses Sanders’ mindset and if he’s ready to start.

Coal was shoveled into the hype train around Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders over the last few days as he put together a solid performance in his preseason debut.

Sanders was 14-of-23 with 138 passing yards and two touchdown passes as Cleveland won, 30-10. The stat line was enough to put Sanders in the conversation about whether he would eventually become the team’s starting quarterback in the regular season – at least among sports pundits.

Shedeur Sanders celebrates

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrates his touchdown pass against the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 8, 2025. (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins went a step further and compared him to LeBron James when he entered the league as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Shedeur got a preseason game feeling like a playoff opener," the former Boston Celtics center wrote on X. "Like I said, most star power for a Rookie in Cleveland since Lebron!"

Shedeur Sanders in 2003

LeBron James answers questions from media members gathered at Gund Arena after he worked out for former Cavaliers head coach Paul Silas and the team on June 20, 2003. (Phil Masturzo/USA Today Network)

James was dubbed the "King" by the media ahead of his NBA debut. He was billed as the next Michael Jordan on the court before he even stepped foot on an NBA floor. He’s won four championships since then, but Sanders’ pre-NFL resume wasn’t even close to James’ accolades.

Sanders was a fifth-round selection out of Colorado. He had his best year in his final season with the Buffaloes. He had 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes.

He's still in a fight to even make the roster. The Browns have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel on the team in addition to Sanders. Deshaun Watson is also on the injured reserve after tearing his Achilles last season.

Shedeur Sanders laughs

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders reacts after the game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, Aug. 8, 2025. (Bob Donnan/Imagn Images)

There are only a few weeks left for quarterbacks to put some space between each other as they vie for roster spots.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.