Browns GM calls out Shedeur Sanders over speeding tickets: 'Not smart'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders' tumultuous offseason took a couple more wrong turns when he was twice cited for speeding.

Sanders was first ticketed for going 91 mph in a 65-mph zone. Two weeks later, he went 101 in a 60 and failed to appear in court for both citations.

The quarterback said he haas learned from his mistakes, and it seems that his general manager, Andrew Berry, assisted in teaching him a thing or two.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Not smart. Just not smart," Berry told reporters this week about the tickets. "It’s something that we’ve addressed with him. Look, he understands the implications, he understands the consequences. It’s not just about yourself. It’s not just about having a joyride, but that you could injure other people. . . . A deer or something cuts in front of you, your reaction time, it’s just dangerous."

The rookie quarterback addressed those traffic tickets while appearing at teammate David Njoku’s charity softball game last month.

AARON RODGERS OFFERS OLIVE BRANCH TO TERRY BRADSHAW AFTER LEGENDARY QB'S HARSH WORDS

"I made some wrong choices personally, and I can own up to them," Sanders said. "I made some, you know, not great choices … I learned."

Sanders is now currently vying for a starting spot on the Cleveland Browns, who selected him in the fifth round after an unprecedented slide in the NFL Draft.

The Colorado alum was once in consideration to be a top-five pick, but he was not selected until the third and final day of the draft. One of the quarterbacks selected over him, Dillon Gabriel in the third round, was his own teammate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His odds of getting the starting job don't seem too high right now, though, as he's taking most of his reps with third-stringers. Out of himself, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Gabriel, he is the only one who has not taken a snap with the first team.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.