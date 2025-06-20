Shedeur Sanders admits 'wrong choices' after being caught speeding at 101 MPH, failing to show in court

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders reportedly received two traffic tickets and failed to appear in court, according to police records.

The rookie quarterback addressed those traffic tickets while appearing at teammate David Njoku’s charity softball game on Thursday.

"I made some wrong choices personally and I can own up to them," Sanders said, via Pro Football Talk. "I made some, you know, not great choices… I learned."

The 23-year-old was pulled over in Strongsville, Ohio after he reached 101 MPH in his vehicle in a 60 mph zone, according to police records.

It was the second time he had received a traffic ticket this month. Medina Municipal Court records that were filed on June 6 indicated that Sanders was pulled over by Ohio State Highway Patrol in Medina, according to Cleveland.com.

Sanders also failed to appear at the June 13 arraignment for the first incident, the records show.

"He is taking care of the tickets," Browns spokesman Peter John-Baptiste told the outlet.

The Browns mandatory minicamp concluded on June 12, and the three-day session ended the team’s organized offseason program. The next time the team is together, it will be training camp on July 22.

The team’s quarterback competition will turn up a notch in training camp.

The Browns have five quarterbacks on their roster but have no clear starter. Deshaun Watson re-ruptured his Achilles tendon in January after he underwent surgery on that same tendon in October 2024, and his status for the upcoming season is in doubt.

The Browns acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and signed Joe Flacco to a one-year contract prior to the NFL Draft. With the additions of third-round pick Dillon Gabriel and Sanders to an already packed quarterback room, it remains to be seen who will get the Week 1 nod.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

