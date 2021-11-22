Browns' Baker Mayfield addresses Cleveland fans who booed him: 'Don't really care'

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 15-of-29 passes for 176 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in Cleveland’s 13-10 victory over the winless Detroit Lions.

During the game on Sunday afternoon, Mayfield heard boos from the home crowd, but the former Oklahoma Sooners star didn’t allow those select few fans to bother him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Those are probably the same fans that won't be quiet while we're on offense and trying to operate," Mayfield told reporters Monday. "So, don't really care."

After the game, Mayfield didn’t stay on the field to celebrate with his teammates. Instead, he took off for the locker room and even decided to skip out on his postgame press conference.

BAKER MAYFIELD'S WIFE, EMILY, SHARES POST CRITICIZING BROWNS PLAYERS, QUICKLY DELETES IT

"I was frustrated, among other things," Mayfield continued. "I've never dodged any questions or hid away from that, so it's not about that."

Mayfield also recognized that he wasn’t at his best on Sunday, even though the Browns managed to come away with a win. Cleveland relied heavily on star running back Nick Chubb, who had 22 carries for 130 yards on the ground.

"I'd be the first to tell you I played like s--t," Mayfield said. "So, it's not about accountable, and I don't owe you guys any of that. I owe that to my teammates and I talked to them, so that's what matters."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mayfield has been battered with injuries during the 2021 season. He suffered a torn labrum to his non-throwing shoulder, and he’s dealing with injuries to his foot and knee. Despite the injuries, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will continue to be the team’s starter as long as he’s healthy enough to play.

"If he's ready to go, yes, he'll start," Stefanski said.

The Browns (5-4) will square off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 12 before they enter their bye week.