Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, shares post criticizing Browns players, quickly deletes it

Baker Mayfield played through three injuries and the Cleveland Browns barely eked out a victory over the winless Detroit Lions on Sunday, 13-10.

Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Browns quarterback, was caught expressing her frustrations with her husband’s teammates. She reshared another fan’s post to her Instagram before taking it down. The Cleveland sports media were quick to notice it.

"No one better say anything bad about [Baker Mayfield] after this game. I don’t think I have seen toughness like this in a while. Maybe the rest of our team should take the hint and get tougher," the post read.

Mayfield finished the game 15-for-29 with 176 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. But he was apparently unhappy when he walked off the field at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Mayfield was getting booed throughout the game and wasn’t celebrating the victory with his teammates nor did he mingle with opposing players after the game, according to Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s had a bit of a tumultuous season.

The Odell Beckham Jr. drama ahead of the trade deadline and his subsequent release, Jarvis Landry asking for more targets and the massive number of injuries that have plagued the team all season have created this whirlwind.

Winning changes everything, but narrowly defeating the lowly Lions may not be the confidence booster the Browns and fans had been looking for.