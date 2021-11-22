Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns
Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, shares post criticizing Browns players, quickly deletes it

Browns barely got past the Lions on Sunday

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Baker Mayfield played through three injuries and the Cleveland Browns barely eked out a victory over the winless Detroit Lions on Sunday, 13-10.

Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Browns quarterback, was caught expressing her frustrations with her husband’s teammates. She reshared another fan’s post to her Instagram before taking it down. The Cleveland sports media were quick to notice it.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks to the locker room after the Browns defeated the Detroit Lions 13-10 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks to the locker room after the Browns defeated the Detroit Lions 13-10 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

"No one better say anything bad about [Baker Mayfield] after this game. I don’t think I have seen toughness like this in a while. Maybe the rest of our team should take the hint and get tougher," the post read.

Mayfield finished the game 15-for-29 with 176 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. But he was apparently unhappy when he walked off the field at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Mayfield was getting booed throughout the game and wasn’t celebrating the victory with his teammates nor did he mingle with opposing players after the game, according to Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s had a bit of a tumultuous season.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) congratulates wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) after Landry scored a 16-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) congratulates wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) after Landry scored a 16-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Odell Beckham Jr. drama ahead of the trade deadline and his subsequent release, Jarvis Landry asking for more targets and the massive number of injuries that have plagued the team all season have created this whirlwind.

Emily Wilkinson and Baker Mayfield at Wheels Up members-only Super Saturday Tailgate event on Feb. 1, 2020, in Wynwood, Miami. The seventh-annual event featured a chalk talk hosted by prominent figures in sports and entertainment and interactive partnership activations. 

Emily Wilkinson and Baker Mayfield at Wheels Up members-only Super Saturday Tailgate event on Feb. 1, 2020, in Wynwood, Miami. The seventh-annual event featured a chalk talk hosted by prominent figures in sports and entertainment and interactive partnership activations.  (Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Wheels Up)

Winning changes everything, but narrowly defeating the lowly Lions may not be the confidence booster the Browns and fans had been looking for.

