Los Angeles Lakers

Bronny James reveals aftermath of cardiac arrest: 'Messed with my immune system'

James was 18 when he was rushed to the hospital

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Just over two years ago, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing at USC.

He returned to the court about five months later and managed to get selected 55th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers last summer and got some time on the NBA floor.

However, even though it's a couple of years removed from the situation, the 20-year-old still has some lingering effects.

Bronny James hands on hips

Bronny James Jr., #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers, looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of the 2024 California Classic summer league game at Chase Center on July 6, 2024 in San Francisco. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

"I get kind of sick easier now. Which is kind of weird, but I think it messed with my immune system a little bit. So, I would have times where I have to sit out, and that conditioning that I’m working on just goes away in that week of me being out," James told ESPN recently.

James proved he was not ready for the NBA this past season, averaging 2.3 points on 31.3% shooting in 27 games. However, in the G-League, he put up 21.9 points on 44.3% shooting, which was a far cry from the 4.8 points per game he averaged in his lone season at USC.

LeBron James, #23, and Bronny James, #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers, on the court for the first time during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 22, 2024 in Los Angeles.

LeBron James, #23, and Bronny James, #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers, on the court for the first time during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 22, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

However, head coach JJ Redick thinks that if he continues to work on his conditioning, he's "got a chance to be a really fantastic player in the NBA."

"With the defensive pickup points, the disruption, being able to get downhill … I think we have all seen these amazing flashes of it from Bronny. And to get to that next level for him, it’s cardio fitness…" Redick told the outlet. "I get that there’s a history there of a really scary thing that he had to live through, and I think it’s tough to push past certain points for him, but he’s going to get there. He’s going to get there."

Bronny James in action

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, #9, shoots as Milwaukee Bucks forward Pete Nance, #35, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, March 20, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

During the summer league this year, James averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game.

