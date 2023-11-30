Expand / Collapse search
USC Trojans

Bronny James, son of LeBron, cleared for 'full return to basketball' following cardiac arrest

Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Roughly four months after suffering from a cardiac arrest during a workout, NBA superstar LeBron James' son, Bronny, has been cleared for a "full return to basketball," a family spokesperson said.

The statement said he "will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after."

"The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!" the statement concluded.

Bronny James claps

USC guard Bronny James watches his team take on Kansas State in Las Vegas on Nov. 6.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

James was working out with other teammates at USC's Galen Center on July 24 when the incident occurred. He was discharged two days later, and LeBron said his son underwent surgery on the matter.

Doctors revealed that the cardiac arrest was likely caused by a "congenital heart defect."

James committed to USC in May. He chose the Trojans over Ohio State and Oregon. He was the 33rd ranked player in his class, and he was named a McDonald's All-American earlier this year.

Bronny James in Oregon

Bronny James of Team USA looks on during the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon, on April 8. (Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

During James' tenure at Sierra Canyon High School in California, the school went 95-22. He averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game in his senior season.

He is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft, and his father has spoken of his wish to team up with his son in the pros.

LeBron James talks with son, Bronny, on court

Bronny James of the West team talks to his father Lebron James after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center in Houston on March 28. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

The Trojans are 6-2 on the young season.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

