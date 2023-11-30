Bronny James, son of LeBron, cleared for 'full return to basketball' following cardiac arrest

Roughly four months after suffering from a cardiac arrest during a workout, NBA superstar LeBron James' son, Bronny, has been cleared for a "full return to basketball," a family spokesperson said.

The statement said he "will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after."

"The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!" the statement concluded.

James was working out with other teammates at USC's Galen Center on July 24 when the incident occurred. He was discharged two days later, and LeBron said his son underwent surgery on the matter.

Doctors revealed that the cardiac arrest was likely caused by a "congenital heart defect."

James committed to USC in May. He chose the Trojans over Ohio State and Oregon. He was the 33rd ranked player in his class, and he was named a McDonald's All-American earlier this year.

During James' tenure at Sierra Canyon High School in California, the school went 95-22. He averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game in his senior season.

He is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft , and his father has spoken of his wish to team up with his son in the pros.

The Trojans are 6-2 on the young season.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

