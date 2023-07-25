LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers 'cardiac arrest,' family spokesperson says

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, "suffered a cardiac arrest" during a workout at the Galen Center at USC on Monday, a family spokesperson said in a statement.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," a James family spokesperson said in a statement to multiple outlets. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

According to The Athletic on Tuesday, James was out of the ICU and in stable condition.

The incident occurred where the Trojans play and practice. The team’s 2023-24 campaign does not begin until later this year.

A spokesperson for the university told Fox News Digital, "We are not in a position to comment out of respect for student privacy."

They declined to comment further.

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game in January, sent his condolences to the James family.

Bronny James committed to USC in May. He chose the Trojans over Ohio State and Oregon. James was the 33rd ranked player in his class, and he was named a McDonald's All-American earlier this year.

During James' tenure at Sierra Canyon High School in California, the school went 95-22. He averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game his senior season.

He is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft, and LeBron James has spoken of his wish to team up with his son in the pros.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.