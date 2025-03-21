Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Los Angeles Lakers

Bronny James explains what fuels him throughout tumultuous rookie season: 'People think I'm a f---ing robot'

James has been at the center of attention since being drafted

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Bronny James has been the center of debate from the moment he was drafted in June.

The 20-year-old said he tries to filter it all out, but he sees it all. 

"My first thought about everything is I always try to just let it go through one ear and out the other, put my head down and come to work and be positive every day. But sometimes it just, it fuels me a little bit. I see everything that people are saying, and people think, like, I’m a f---ing robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions," James said via The Athletic

Bronny and LeBron on floor

LeBron James, #23, and Bronny James, #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers, on defense during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 22, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images)

"But I just take that and use it as fuel for me to go out, wake up every day and get to the gym early, get my extra work in, watch my extra film every day, get better every day. That’s what (Lakers’ general manager Rob Pelinka) wants me to do as a young guy, coming in, playing in the G League and learning from far on the bench watching the Lakers play."

James has floated between the NBA and G-League this season. In 22 NBA games, James has averaged just 2.3 points per game but has received more playing time recently due to the Lakers’ injuries. 

The Lakers were shorthanded in their 118-89 loss on Thursday to the Milwaukee Bucks due to a litany of injuries. His dad, LeBron James (groin), Luka Doncic (right ankle), Austin Reaves (right ankle), Rui Hachimura (patella), Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle) and Jarred Vanderbilt (right groin) were all out. 

James took advantage of the opportunity with so many of the Lakers’ stars out. The 20-year-old scored 17 points, and it was the first time he had reached double figures in his young NBA career. 

Dalton Knecht and Bronny James celebrate

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht, #4, fives guard Bronny James, #9, after scoring against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. (Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images)

However, while James has been producing more as of late, he went scoreless in a game on Jan. 29, which prompted criticism from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. 

"I am pleading with LeBron James as a father: Stop this. We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad," Smith said on ESPN’s "First Take."

Smith’s comments drew the ire of LeBron, who confronted Smith face-to-face about his comments at a Lakers’ home game.

After James' career-high on Thursday, he spoke about taking advantage of his opportunity.

Bronny James warms up before a Lakers game

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, #9, against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Oct. 28, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

"Gaining my confidence and gain my comfortability over reps, you know, and getting out there and taking advantage of my opportunity if it’s given, so just being ready at all times is the biggest thing for me," James said.

Maybe James used Smith’s comments as fuel for his big performance.

The USC product will look to continue build upon his strong performance when the Lakers play the Chicago Bulls at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this post. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.