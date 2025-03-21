Lakers' Bronny James sets career-high in scoring in impressive showing

Los Angeles Lakers’ Bronny James set a career-high in points in the Lakers' 118-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night in Cyrpto.com Arena.

The Lakers were shorthanded in the loss, as LeBron James (groin), Luka Doncic (right ankle), Austin Reaves (right ankle), Rui Hachimura (patella), Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle) and Jarred Vanderbilt (right groin) were all out.

James took advantage of the opportunity with so many of the Lakers’ stars out. The 20-year-old scored 17 points, and it was the first time he had reached double figures in his 22 career NBA games.

James’ 29:53 of time was the third highest on the team behind Dalton Knecht and Jordan Goodwin. James and Knecht led the team in scoring in the loss, as they each had 17 points. It was also the most minutes he has logged thus far.

James was 7-10 shooting, including going 2-4 from three-point range.

"Gaining my confidence and gain my comfortability over reps, you know, and getting out there and taking advantage of my opportunity if it’s given, so just being ready at all times is the biggest thing for me," James said.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick was not surprised by James’ performance.

"We’ve obviously monitored him in the G (League) and feel like he’s, you know, in those sort of end game situations when he’s gotten a chance to play with us, he’s been really good," Redick said. "So not surprised by tonight."

"It was obvious to me from the moment, you know, I started spending time with him on the court this summer, you know he was certainly going to be an NBA player. And I still believe that. He’ll be an NBA player."

