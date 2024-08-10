Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

British USWNT coach Emma Hayes after Olympic gold medal win: 'I love America'

Hayes had a historic run with Chelsea

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Emma Hayes has only been the head coach of the United States women’s soccer team 70 days, but the Americans already have a major tournament victory.

The U.S. defeated Brazil Saturday, 1-0, to win the country’s first gold medal in the sport since 2012. 

Mallory Swanson delivered the go-ahead second-half score, and the U.S. held on for the win.

Emma Hayes coaches from the sideline

U.S. coach Emma Hayes and Brazil's coach Arthur Elias react during the women's gold medal final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Parc des Princes in Paris Aug. 10, 2024. (Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images)

Hayes, who is from London, spoke to NBC’s Mike Tirico after the match and said she hoped to win a gold medal for the U.S.

"Just love. I come from a place of wanting players to enjoy themselves, and I’ve been at a club for 12 years where I’ve had huge success. But I was desperate to do well for this country," Hayes said. "I’m so emotional because it’s not every day you win a gold medal."

Emma Hayes and Team USA celebrate

United States manager Emma Hayes celebrates with players after the women's gold medal match against Brazil at Parc des Princes during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games in Paris. (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Hayes was asked why she was desperate to win the gold for the U.S.

"I love America. It made me. And I always say that. It definitely made me," she said.

Hayes agreed to take the U.S. women’s national team job on Nov. 14, 2023, but stuck with Chelsea until the end of the Women’s Super League (WSL) season. Hayes led Chelsea to one more WSL title.

Team USA jubilant

USA manager Emma Hayes with her players after defeating Brazil in the women's gold medal match at Parc des Princes, Paris, on the 15th day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.  (Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Hayes won 261 games with Chelsea and seven Super League titles. She also led Chelsea to five Women’s FA Cup championships.

