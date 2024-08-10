Mallory Swanson leads USWNT to first Olympic gold medal in 12 years with win over Brazil

The U.S. women’s national soccer team was on a mission in Paris to make a comeback, and on Saturday in the Olympic gold medal match against Brazil, they succeeded.

National Women’s Soccer League star Mallory Swanson broke through more than 60 minutes of scoreless action to put the Americans on the board with 1-0 lead, overshadowing Brazil’s dominant play in the first half of their contest.

The goal quickly changed the momentum for the American squad. The U.S. improved its possession, giving way to more opportunities from Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman. Team USA’s defense did their part to shut down a frustrated Brazil.

Brazil's best chance came early in the first half when two-time Olympian Ludmila found the back of the net, but the goal was quickly waved off after an offsides call.

Saturday’s loss at the 2024 Paris Olympics marks the third time that Brazil has lost a gold medal match to the U.S. Brazil has never won Olympic gold in women’s soccer.

By contrast, the USWNT has extended the Olympic record with their fifth gold medal title. It marks their first since the 2012 Olympic Games in London. They won their first gold in the sports debut at the 1996 Games in Atlanta, and again in 2004 and 2008.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.