Future USWNT manager Emma Hayes takes issue with opposing coach's 'male aggression' after loss

Emma Hayes, the current Chelsea manager of the Women’s Super League in England and the future U.S. women’s national team coach, took issue with "male aggression" as a result of a clash with Arsenal’s boss after a loss in the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup final.

Arsenal’s Jonas Eidevall guided the club to a 1-0 victory in extra time thanks to a Stina Blackstenius score in the 116th minute of the final.

Hayes appeared to push Eidevall as the two met after the final whistle. Hayes said afterward, "I’m not down for male aggression on the touchline." She added she was unhappy with what she called "fronting up with players."

"For me that's unacceptable and, yeah, I was disappointed, and I told Jonas that. I don't think it's OK to behave like that," Hayes said.

Eidevall and Chelsea player Erin Cuthbert appeared to have words in extra time, but he pushed back on Hayes’ remarks.

"I don’t see me as aggressive. She is irresponsible putting that label on it," he said.

Hayes is set to take over as the U.S. women’s coach at the end of the Super League season. She will lead the team to the Paris Olympics.

Hayes coached the National Women’s Soccer League’s Chicago Red Stars before becoming Chelsea’s manager in 2012. She has six Women’s Super League titles as manager of Chelsea and five Women’s FA Cup championships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.