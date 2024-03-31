Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer

Future USWNT manager Emma Hayes takes issue with opposing coach's 'male aggression' after loss

Chelsea dropped the cup final to Arsenal

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

Emma Hayes, the current Chelsea manager of the Women’s Super League in England and the future U.S. women’s national team coach, took issue with "male aggression" as a result of a clash with Arsenal’s boss after a loss in the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup final.

Arsenal’s Jonas Eidevall guided the club to a 1-0 victory in extra time thanks to a Stina Blackstenius score in the 116th minute of the final.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Emma Hayes and Jonas Eidevall

Emma Hayes, manager of Chelsea, walks away from Jonas Eidevall, manager of Arsenal, following an altercation between the pair at the final whistle of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final match at Molineux on March 31, 2024, in Wolverhampton, England. (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Hayes appeared to push Eidevall as the two met after the final whistle. Hayes said afterward, "I’m not down for male aggression on the touchline." She added she was unhappy with what she called "fronting up with players."

"For me that's unacceptable and, yeah, I was disappointed, and I told Jonas that. I don't think it's OK to behave like that," Hayes said.

Eidevall and Chelsea player Erin Cuthbert appeared to have words in extra time, but he pushed back on Hayes’ remarks.

USWNT PLAYER APOLOGIZES FOR 'OFFENSIVE, INSENSITIVE' SOCIAL MEDIA ACTIVITY AFTER MEGAN RAPINOE TAKES AIM

Emma Hayes on the pitch

Emma Hayes, manager of Chelsea, at Molineux on March 31, 2024, in Wolverhampton, England. (James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

"I don’t see me as aggressive. She is irresponsible putting that label on it," he said.

Hayes is set to take over as the U.S. women’s coach at the end of the Super League season. She will lead the team to the Paris Olympics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Emma Hayes in the tunnel

Emma Hayes in the players' tunnel ahead of the second half during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea on March 31, 2024. (Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Hayes coached the National Women’s Soccer League’s Chicago Red Stars before becoming Chelsea’s manager in 2012. She has six Women’s Super League titles as manager of Chelsea and five Women’s FA Cup championships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.