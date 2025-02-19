Expand / Collapse search
Tennis

British tennis star Emma Raducanu bursts into tears over concerns about fan who 'exhibited fixated behavior'

Raducanu won the 2021 US Open

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
British tennis star Emma Raducanu was seen in tears talking to the umpire in her match at the Dubai Championships on Monday over a spectator who "exhibited fixated behavior."

The incident occurred in Raducanu’s second-round match against Karolina Muchova. The broadcast caught the frightened player standing in a small space between the back of the official’s chair and barrier netting adjacent to Court 2.

Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek

Emma Raducanu of Britain plays a forehand return to Iga Swiatek of Poland during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, File)

There was no immediate explanation for what happened. The 2021 U.S. Open winner eventually lost in straight sets to Muchova, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) released a statement Wednesday about the security incident.

"Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man who exhibited fixated behavior," the organization said. "This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and subsequently ejected. He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment.

Emma Raducanu vs Amanda Anisimova

Emma Raducanu of the United Kingdom reacts during her match against Amanda Anisimova of the United States of America in the second round of the women's singles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 16, 2025. (Mike Frey-Imagn Images)

"Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events. The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support. We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players."

Raducanu catapulted into the global spotlight with her surprising Grand Slam win as a teenager.

Emma Raducanu at the Aussie Open

Emma Raducanu of the United Kingdom celebrates during her match against Amanda Anisimova of the United States of America in the second round of the women's singles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 16, 2025. (Mike Frey-Imagn Images)

She was still a teenager in 2022 when a man in Britain was convicted of stalking her at her family home in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.